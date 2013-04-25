The Atlanta Hawks Are Offering Playoff Tickets For 50% Off Because They Can't Fill Their Arena

The first round NBA playoff series between the Hawks and Pacers will move to Atlanta for games three and four on Saturday and Monday.



And based on a new Living Social promotion, it appears the Hawks are having trouble finding enough fans to fill the arena.

The promotion, which can be seen below, offers fans tickets for as little as $16, half off of the face value of the tickets. They are also offering tickets closer to the court for $51, $15 off the face value.

This is not the first time a professional team turned to an discount website to try and find fans. Earlier this month, the Miami Marlins used Groupon to sell tickets for opening day.

There is irony in this promotion. There were a lot of rumblings late in the season that the Hawks were intentionally losing games in order to avoid the Nets in the first round and a potential second round matchup against the Miami Heat. But at this point, it might take a team like the Heat to get fans to buy tickets.

Here’s the promotion (click on image for a larger version)…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.