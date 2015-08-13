An Atlanta Hawks player could face up to 25 years in jail on charges of marijuana and MDMA possession

Atlanta Hawks forward Mike Scott was arrested in Banks County, Georgia with his brother, Antonn, on July 30 and could now face up to 25 years in prison on two felony drug possession charges, Chris Vivlamon of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution first reported.

According to Vivlamon:

“Scott was arrested, along with his younger brother, on July 30 after a traffic stop along Interstate 85 in the town of Homer. In the vehicle, police found 35.2 grams of marijuana and 10.9 grams of Schedule I drug MDMA, known as Molly. The charge on the MDMA carries a sentence of up to 15 years. The charge on the marijuana carries a sentence of up to 10 years, according to Georgia statutes.”

Last week, TMZ leaked video of Scott taking full responsibility for the drugs in the car to a Banks County police officer. In the video, he asks police officers if his brother will also face felony drug charges now that he has fully confessed, and the officer says they may be dropped due to the full confession.

Scott averaged 7.9 points in 15.9 minutes per game, according to basketball-reference.com.

The Atlanta Hawks issued a statement saying they are aware of the arrest would have no further comment at this time.

We have reached out to Scott and the NBA Players’ Association and will update when we hear back.

