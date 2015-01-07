The Atlanta Hawks Are Hosting A "Swipe Right" Tinder Night

nba.com/hawks The Hawks Tinder night will take place on January 7th

The Atlanta Hawks are hosting a Tinder-themed “Swipe Right Night” on Jan. 7th.

The event will take place throughout the game when the Hawks will face off with the Memphis Grizzlies.

“Hawks games have always been a great place to meet fun and vibrant people and we think ‘Swipe Right Night’ will take that to a whole new level,” said Hawks CEO Steve Koonin said in a press release.

“We were pioneers of the in-game ‘Kiss Cam’ and are hopeful that we can assist in making some more love connections at our games.”

Fans who use the app are encouraged to swipe right to indicate interest in fellow Hawks fans while at the game. Tinder is a location-based dating app, so the the chances of meeting a fellow Hawks fans will be incrimentally higher than normal.

The team will be providing designated in-arena locations that Tinder users can use to rendezvous with their matches. Tinder users will also be given the opportunity to meet with Jezebel Magazine’s Most Eligible Atlantans, who will also be at the game.

It is unclear whether Hawks players themselves will be using the mobile dating platform.

For info on how to buy tickets to the game check out Hawks.com.

