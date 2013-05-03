Wild Concept Designs For The New $1 Billion NFL Stadium In Atlanta

The Atlanta Falcons are building a new ~$1 billion stadium to be completed by 2017.



This week, the Georgia World Congress centre Authority selected 360 Architecture as the lead architect on the project.

They also released images from the presentation the firm made to the GWCCA, which contained very early, very wild, very cool ideas for what the stadium might look like.

A spokesperson told us that these images are just “ideas” and “not representative” of the actual design.

But they give you an idea of what the team is looking for, and what sort of new elements we might see from the project.

