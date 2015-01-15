Take A Flight Through The Futuristic $1.2 Billion Stadium Being Built For The Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons have released a new video which gives a unique look at their new $US1.2 billion stadium.
The stadium, slated to open in 2017, is like nothing else ever seen in the NFL and looks from the outside like a gigantic metal origami structure.
You can see the full video below, but here are some highlights.
Here is a look at the outside of the stadium and the area surrounding the stadium which includes a fan plaza, solar panels, and electric vehicle charging stations in the parking lot.
One side of the stadium is a ground-to-roof window.
The stadium will have a retractable roof unlike any other, opening up like a flower and inspired by the Oculus in the ancient Rome Pantheon.
Now let’s take a flight into the stadium.
The gigantic window will provide the fans with a cool view of the downtown area.
The coolest feature of the stadium may be the 360-degree HD “halo” video board.
There are even some unique column video screens as well as some smaller screens located amongst the seats.
The Champions Lounge is a high-end bar area that opens up to the field.
The 100-Yard bar runs the entire length of the football field and even has yard markers and hash marks.
There are other lounges that are open-air and overlook the field from above.
Here is what one of the suites looks like.
The concourse is open and overlooks the field so fans will never miss a moment.
Of course, the stadium will be used for other events. Here is what it will look like for a concert.
And here is what the stadium will look like for the new Atlanta MLS franchise that will debut in 2017.
