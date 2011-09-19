Here's The Dirty Hit From Last Night That Will Get A Falcons Player Fined And Maybe Suspended

Falcons corner Dunta Robinson received a 15-yard penalty for the helmet-to-helmet hit he laid on Jeremy Maclin in last night’s 35-31 Atlanta win over Philadelphia.



This is the second-straight year Robinson has gone head hunting against the Eagles — he was fined $50,000 for a similar hit on Desean Jackson last year.

Here’s the video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Video via HuffPo Sports

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.