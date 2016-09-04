The Atlanta Braves are reportedly 'interested' in signing Tim Tebow

The Atlanta Braves have “definite interest” in signing Tim Tebow to a minor league contract, according to Pedro Gomez of ESPN.

According to the report, the Braves were one of five teams that had one-on-one interviews with Tebow following his recent baseball showcase.

We will have more on this shortly.

