Atlanta Braves Coach Has His Eye Removed After Being Hit By Foul Ball

A week after being hit in the head by a foul ball, minor league manager Luis Salazar had his left eye removed by doctors after they were unable to save it.Salazar was knocked unconscious after a line drive that shot into the dugout during an Atlanta Braves spring training game last week. Doctors say that Salazar did not suffer a brain injury (despite initial fears that he might die), but they were unable to save his eye and decided to remove it on Wednesday.



He’s expected to be able to return to full duty in about six weeks.

