While Everyone Goes Gaga Over The Red Sox Collapse, The Atlanta Braves Are Folding Like A Tent Over In The NL

Photo: AP

Collapses are all the rage in Major League Baseball.Following in Boston’s footsteps, the Atlanta Braves have seen their NL Wild Card lead over the St. Louis Cardinals slip from 8.5 games on Sept. 5 to 2.5 today.



They’ve lost 8 of 11, and are in complete free fall.

The reasons:

Their young bullpen duo of Craig Kimbrel and Tommy Venters have hit a wall (which is understandable for their age)

Jair Jurrjens and Tommy Hanson are hurt

Their offence has never been potent enough to make up for a lack of good pitching

The Braves’ saving grace might be their schedule.

They play Washington and Florida, then finish out the season to a Phillies team that has nothing to play for.

But the Cardinals have an even easier schedule (NYM, CHI, HOU), so it looks like this one will come down to the final days.

