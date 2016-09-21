Donald Glover's excellent new comedy 'Atlanta' will be back for a second season

FX is renewing both of its new fall comedies, Donald Glover’s “Atlanta” and Pamela Adlon’s “Better Things,” for 10-episode second seasons, the network announced Tuesday.

“It’s really gratifying to launch two new comedies that have received overwhelming critical acclaim right out of the gate and that are emblematic of FX’s award-winning brand,” FX Networks and FX Productions’ Original Programming presidents, Nick Grad and Eric Schrier, said in a joint statement.

“It is clear to us that ‘Atlanta’ and ‘Better Things’ have struck a nerve with viewers, which is a credit to Donald Glover’s vision for ‘Atlanta’ and Pamela Adlon’s vision for ‘Better Things,” they continued. “They, along with their spectacular casts, writers and directors, have created exceptional shows that we are incredibly proud to produce.”

According to FX, “Atlanta” is the most-watched primetime scripted comedy on basic cable with the group advertisers desire most, adults under 50 years old, in three years. And “Better Things” has become FX’s biggest hit with female viewers across several demographics.

One of Business Insider’s picks for the best shows of fall TV, “Atlanta” stars Donald Glover (“Community,” “The Martian”) as Earn Marks, who decides to manage his rapper cousin, Alfred (Brian Tyree Henry). The result is not only a hilarious look at what it takes to be discovered in the Atlanta music scene, but a look at a city from the point of view of its black community.

Produced and co-created by Pamela Adlon and Louis C.K., “Better Things” follows actress and single mum Sam Fox (Adlon) as she tries to balance motherhood, career, and her dating life. In the end, something (or all three things) is bound to suffer in this funny look at a real woman going after everything she wants.

The first season of “Atlanta” currently airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. And “Better Things” can be found Thursdays at 10 p.m. on FX.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.