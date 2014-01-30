Snow Causes 6-Hour Delays At Atlanta Airport, The World's Busiest

A few inches of snow and freezing temperatures havecreated chaos in Atlanta, as terrible traffic has led people to abandon their cars,deliver a baby on the side of the highway, and seekshelter in local CVS stores.

The problems extend to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, the busiest in the world.

According to FlightAware.com, the airport “is currently experiencing inbound flights delayed at their origin an average of 6 hours 22 minutes.” A quarter of all inbound and outbound flights have been cancelled, nearly 650 in total.

The airport is a key hub for Delta, which has more than 935 peak-day departures from Atlanta, to more than 200 destinations. The airline has cancelled 17% of its total U.S. flights for today, according to FlightAware.

FlightAware’s Misery Map shows how delays and cancellations in Atlanta quickly hit the rest of the country:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.