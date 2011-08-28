Al Qaeda Second In Command Atiyah Abd al-Rahman Reportedly Dead

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Atiyah Abd al-Rahman, al Qaeda’s second in command was killed in Pakistan on August 22, according to the AP.An Obama senior administration official says:



“Atiyah’s death is a tremendous loss for al Qaeda. He had multiple responsibilities in the organisation and will be very difficult to replace.”

While the official will not say how al-Rahman was killed, it was on the same day a CIA drone strike was reported in the tribal region of Waziristan in Pakistan.

al-Rahman, who was born in Libya, joined bin Laden’s forces when he was a teenager, and was believed to be a close confidant of bin Laden. Before bin Laden’s death, Atiyah was the operational chief of al Qaeda. Atiyah was believed to be in his mid-30s.

