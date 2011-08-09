Getting Their Product Banned By The NBA Was The Best Thing That Ever Happened To These Two Entrepreneurs

When Athletic Propulsion Labs had its sneakers banned by the National Basketball Association in 2010, young twin entrepreneurs Ryan and Adam Goldston may have had their dreams crushed right then and there.



Instead, it was the best thing that could have happened to them, according to Bloomberg Businessweek.

The Goldstons’ sneakers, which run for $195 and are equipped with “Load N’ Launch” technology that gives its wearers a higher vertical leap, were deemed unfair by the NBA, and subsequently banned.

The huge exposure resulting from the ban ignited a sales explosion, and they instantly sold more in the next week alone than the entire previous month. The company today appears to be thriving, and the twins are now working on a new running shoe that looks to boost speed.

Read the whole story about the Goldston twins at Bloomberg Businessweek >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.