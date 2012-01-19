The Most Popular Athletes On Twitter

Twitter has become the main medium for athletes to communicate directly with their fans and some have embraced it more than others.
Back in December, 2010, there were only 17 athletes with one million Twitter followers. A year later, there are now 22 athletes that have already reached the two million follower mark. A few of the names will surprise you. And there might even be one or two you have never heard of.
Here is the full breakdown by sports:
Soccer (9), NBA (6), NFL (2), Skateboarding (2), Boxing (1), Cycling (1), Tennis (1).
Data via Tweeting-Athletes.com
Sport: Basketball
Twitter account: @PaulPierce34
Followers: 2,029,563
Most Recent Tweet: 2nd anniversary campaign for #Haiti includes you, me + 120 million others! Chip in RT #AidStillRequired
Sport:Skateboarding
Twitter account: @RyanSheckler
Followers: 2,128,738
Most Recent Tweet: Just surfed corners! Costa Rica is the sh*t
Sport: Soccer
Twitter account: @Cesc4official
Followers: 2,164,466
Most Recent Tweet: In bed ready to sleep. Got to be 100% for the big game on wednesday!
Sport: Soccer
Twitter account: @DiegoForlan7
Followers: 2,192,564
Most Recent Tweet: Sto finendo di mangiare all'Hotel Bulgari con @sneijder101010 e la sua moglie @yolanthecabau
Sport: Football
Twitter account: @reggie_bush
Followers: 2,206,330
Most Recent Tweet: I'm definitely watching that Real Madrid vs. Barcelona match today! I'm gonna take Barcelona on this one!!!
Sport: Soccer
Twitter account: @AndresIniesta8
Followers: 2,240,623
Most Recent Tweet: Saliendo del control antidoping. Derbi intenso como siempre. Lástima del empate final.
Sport: Boxing
Twitter account: @FloydMayweather
Followers: 2,240,789
Most Recent Tweet: RT @latimespugmire: Floyd Mayweather Jr. tweets 'I'm ready to fight Pacquiao 5/5/12' #boxing
Sport: Tennis
Twitter account: @SerenaWilliams
Followers: 2,402,578
Most Recent Tweet: Lol love u back- and U go to sleep... RT @BrittGastineau: @serenawilliams go to SLEEP!!!! LOL love u mucho
Sport: Basketball
Twitter account: @RealLamarOdom
Followers: 2,468,882
Most Recent Tweet: I'm not from Dallas but I D Town boogie!
Sport: Basketball
Twitter account: @DwyaneWade
Followers: 2,489,905
Most Recent Tweet: We appreciate u guys staying open late so I can have my bday dinner 2niteRT @SustainMIA: Great seeing you guys!
Sport: Soccer
Twitter account: @WayneRooney
Followers: 2,599,113
Most Recent Tweet: Great to have Keys and grey back. Love the show. Listen every day on my way to work. Follow @TSKeysandGray
Sport: Soccer
Twitter account: @ClaroRonaldo
Followers: 2,732,427
Most Recent Tweet: Great, what kind of goal?RT @Ronaldo9_R9 @ClaroRonaldo gooooooooooal!! I just scored con you en playstation #BRASIL
Sport: Skateboarding
Twitter account: @TonyHawk
Followers: 2,807,239
Most Recent Tweet: Just landed in Auckland to find our #ridechannel is live on YouTube! Go here, enjoy:
Sport: Soccer
Twitter account: @10Ronaldinho
Followers: 2,855,532
Most Recent Tweet: Ronaldinho drawn attention of the supporters and a poncho tarabuqueño was gifted to him after training, in Sucre.
Sport: Basketball
Twitter account: @DwightHoward
Followers: 2,858,514
Most Recent Tweet: How is World Peace gonna start a FIGHT lol.
Sport: Soccer
Twitter account: @Njr92
Followers: 2,882,624
Most Recent Tweet: Irado o Iphone 4S que a Claro me mandou...Valeu galera !! Bjao
Sport: Football
Twitter account: @ochocinco
Followers: 3,140,875
Most Recent Tweet: Got pulled over again by the police for speeding in the Prius but Evelyn was driving this time and her slick mouth almost got us arrested!!
Sport: Cycling
Twitter account: @lancearmstrong
Followers: 3,219,277
Most Recent Tweet: Wow. Powerful series of photos from @CNN.
Sport: Basketball
Twitter account: @KingJames
Followers: 3,267,915
Most Recent Tweet: 'No Matter how it goes down, Life goes On'
Sport: Basketball
Twitter account: @SHAQ
Followers: 4,844,036
Most Recent Tweet: Sittn here in front of these great staples centre fans brings back memories I miss u guys to
Sport: Soccer
Twitter account: @Cristiano
Followers: 6,346,968
Most Recent Tweet: Using Pepe's mobile and with Marcelo relaxing before tonight's game. Hala Madrid!
Sport: Soccer
Twitter account: @Kaka
Followers: 8,062,984
Most Recent Tweet: ...I am totally focused on following my personal and collective goals at Real Madrid.
