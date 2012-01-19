The Most Popular Athletes On Twitter

Twitter has become the main medium for athletes to communicate directly with their fans and some have embraced it more than others.



Back in December, 2010, there were only 17 athletes with one million Twitter followers. A year later, there are now 22 athletes that have already reached the two million follower mark. A few of the names will surprise you. And there might even be one or two you have never heard of.

Here is the full breakdown by sports:

Soccer (9), NBA (6), NFL (2), Skateboarding (2), Boxing (1), Cycling (1), Tennis (1).

Data via Tweeting-Athletes.com

