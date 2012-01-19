The Most Popular Athletes On Twitter

Twitter has become the main medium for athletes to communicate directly with their fans and some have embraced it more than others.

Back in December, 2010, there were only 17 athletes with one million Twitter followers. A year later, there are now 22 athletes that have already reached the two million follower mark. A few of the names will surprise you. And there might even be one or two you have never heard of.

Here is the full breakdown by sports:

Soccer (9), NBA (6), NFL (2), Skateboarding (2), Boxing (1), Cycling (1), Tennis (1).

#22 Paul Pierce

Sport: Basketball

Twitter account: @PaulPierce34

Followers: 2,029,563

Most Recent Tweet: 2nd anniversary campaign for #Haiti includes you, me + 120 million others! Chip in RT #AidStillRequired

#21 Ryan Sheckler

Sport:Skateboarding

Twitter account: @RyanSheckler

Followers: 2,128,738

Most Recent Tweet: Just surfed corners! Costa Rica is the sh*t

#20 Cesc Fàbregas

Sport: Soccer

Twitter account: @Cesc4official

Followers: 2,164,466

Most Recent Tweet: In bed ready to sleep. Got to be 100% for the big game on wednesday!

#19 Diego Forlan

Sport: Soccer

Twitter account: @DiegoForlan7

Followers: 2,192,564

Most Recent Tweet: Sto finendo di mangiare all'Hotel Bulgari con @sneijder101010 e la sua moglie @yolanthecabau

#18 Reggie Bush

Sport: Football

Twitter account: @reggie_bush

Followers: 2,206,330

Most Recent Tweet: I'm definitely watching that Real Madrid vs. Barcelona match today! I'm gonna take Barcelona on this one!!!

#17 Andrés Iniesta

Sport: Soccer

Twitter account: @AndresIniesta8

Followers: 2,240,623

Most Recent Tweet: Saliendo del control antidoping. Derbi intenso como siempre. Lástima del empate final.

#16 Floyd Mayweather

Sport: Boxing

Twitter account: @FloydMayweather

Followers: 2,240,789

Most Recent Tweet: RT @latimespugmire: Floyd Mayweather Jr. tweets 'I'm ready to fight Pacquiao 5/5/12' #boxing

#15 Serena Williams

Sport: Tennis

Twitter account: @SerenaWilliams

Followers: 2,402,578

Most Recent Tweet: Lol love u back- and U go to sleep... RT @BrittGastineau: @serenawilliams go to SLEEP!!!! LOL love u mucho

#14 Lamar Odom

Sport: Basketball

Twitter account: @RealLamarOdom

Followers: 2,468,882

Most Recent Tweet: I'm not from Dallas but I D Town boogie!

#13 Dwyane Wade

Sport: Basketball

Twitter account: @DwyaneWade

Followers: 2,489,905

Most Recent Tweet: We appreciate u guys staying open late so I can have my bday dinner 2niteRT @SustainMIA: Great seeing you guys!

#12 Wayne Rooney

Sport: Soccer

Twitter account: @WayneRooney

Followers: 2,599,113

Most Recent Tweet: Great to have Keys and grey back. Love the show. Listen every day on my way to work. Follow @TSKeysandGray

#11 Ronaldo

Sport: Soccer

Twitter account: @ClaroRonaldo

Followers: 2,732,427

Most Recent Tweet: Great, what kind of goal?RT @Ronaldo9_R9 @ClaroRonaldo gooooooooooal!! I just scored con you en playstation #BRASIL

#10 Tony Hawk

Sport: Skateboarding

Twitter account: @TonyHawk

Followers: 2,807,239

Most Recent Tweet: Just landed in Auckland to find our #ridechannel is live on YouTube! Go here, enjoy:

#9 Ronaldinho Gaúcho

Sport: Soccer

Twitter account: @10Ronaldinho

Followers: 2,855,532

Most Recent Tweet: Ronaldinho drawn attention of the supporters and a poncho tarabuqueño was gifted to him after training, in Sucre.

#8 Dwight Howard

Sport: Basketball

Twitter account: @DwightHoward

Followers: 2,858,514

Most Recent Tweet: How is World Peace gonna start a FIGHT lol.

#7 Neymar Júnior

Sport: Soccer

Twitter account: @Njr92

Followers: 2,882,624

Most Recent Tweet: Irado o Iphone 4S que a Claro me mandou...Valeu galera !! Bjao

#6 Chad OchoCinco

Sport: Football

Twitter account: @ochocinco

Followers: 3,140,875

Most Recent Tweet: Got pulled over again by the police for speeding in the Prius but Evelyn was driving this time and her slick mouth almost got us arrested!!

#5 Lance Armstrong

Sport: Cycling

Twitter account: @lancearmstrong

Followers: 3,219,277

Most Recent Tweet: Wow. Powerful series of photos from @CNN.

#4 LeBron James

Sport: Basketball

Twitter account: @KingJames

Followers: 3,267,915

Most Recent Tweet: 'No Matter how it goes down, Life goes On'

#3 Shaquille O'Neil

Sport: Basketball

Twitter account: @SHAQ

Followers: 4,844,036

Most Recent Tweet: Sittn here in front of these great staples centre fans brings back memories I miss u guys to

#2 Cristiano Ronaldo

Sport: Soccer

Twitter account: @Cristiano

Followers: 6,346,968

Most Recent Tweet: Using Pepe's mobile and with Marcelo relaxing before tonight's game. Hala Madrid!

#1 Kaká

Sport: Soccer

Twitter account: @Kaka

Followers: 8,062,984

Most Recent Tweet: ...I am totally focused on following my personal and collective goals at Real Madrid.

Last year, the Twitter-verse looked very different

