11 Of The Worst Songs Recorded By Pro Athletes

Today marks the release of “Shoot For The Stars” for the debut album by Orlando Magic centre Dwight Howard. It’s a collection of Jock Jams-style cover songs intended for kids and it’s … well … intended for kids. Your results may vary.



Howard is not the first professional athlete to try his hand at the music biz. From crooning boxers, to rapping b-ballers, and country & western golfers, sports figures have covered a wide range of styles.

Unfortunately, there’s little range in quality: they’re largely horrific. (And filled with parental advisories for naughty lyrics, so be forewarned.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.