11 Examples Of Athletes Playing Through Extreme Injuries

The NBA Playoffs have been plagued by injury and sickness.
Last night Bulls player Nate Robinson played 42 minutes with the flu while vomiting on the bench, and Warriors player David Lee came back from a torn hip flexor after just 12 days.
Some of the most iconic moments in sports history involve hobbled athletes fighting through pain to compete for a title.
We picked out 10 of the most striking examples of this type of toughness.
Curt Schilling won Game 6 of the 2004 ALCS on a bloody ankle. Before the game, he had a crude surgery where a tendon in his ankle was sutured to his ankle tissue
Shun Fujimoto helped Japan win the team gymnastics gold medal at the 1976 Olympics after breaking his kneecap. He competed on the rings with the injury, and ended up dislocating it when he landed
Tiger Woods won the 2008 US Open on a broken leg and torn ACL. He had to fight through 91 holes in total after it went to a playoff
Keri Strung helped the US gymnastics team win gold in 1996 with an amazing vault right after spraining her ankle
With the help of his dad, Derek Redmond finished the 400-meters at the 1992 Olympics after tearing his hamstring
Byron Leftwich had his teammates carry him down the field after he broke his leg against Akron in 2002. His team came back from 17-points down to win
Five weeks after getting in a car crash that resulted in him losing 30 inches of intestines, Southern Miss QB Brett Favre beat Alabama in 1990
Rams player Jack Youngblood broke his leg during the second quarter of a 1979 playoff game. He stayed in the game, played two more playoff games, and even appeared in the Pro Bowl
