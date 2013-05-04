11 Examples Of Athletes Playing Through Extreme Injuries

The NBA Playoffs have been plagued by injury and sickness.



Last night Bulls player Nate Robinson played 42 minutes with the flu while vomiting on the bench, and Warriors player David Lee came back from a torn hip flexor after just 12 days.

Some of the most iconic moments in sports history involve hobbled athletes fighting through pain to compete for a title.

We picked out 10 of the most striking examples of this type of toughness.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.