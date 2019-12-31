The highest-earning athletes in American sports of the decade

Jeffrey Phelps/AP Aaron Rodgers made a lot of money this decade.

Athletes salaries have soared over the course of the decade.

With the help of Spotrac, we added up the total cash earnings from contracts of the top athletes in North American sports to see who has made the most since 2010.

NFL, MLB, and NBA players make up the entire list, with 13 players making over $US200 million on the field this decade.

It’s never been more lucrative to be a professional athlete.

Over the course of this decade, athlete salaries have soared, thanks to growing revenues in many sports.

With the help of Spotrac, we went through the highest-earning athletes in each North American sport, based on total cash from their contracts from 2010 to now. Three leagues owned the list – MLB, NBA, and NFL. While NHL players, golfers, and tennis players are all highly paid, their salaries have not caught quite up with pro baseball, basketball, and football.

Check out which athletes earned the most on the field over the last decade.

16. Carmelo Anthony: $US190.5 million

Gerald Herbert/AP Carmelo Anthony.

League: NBA

Age: 35

Biggest contract this decade: Five years, $US124 million in 2014

15. Dwight Howard: $US191.5 million

Mark J. Terrill/AP Dwight Howard.

League: NBA

Age: 34

Biggest contract this decade: Four years, $US88 million in 2012

14. Russell Westbrook: $US198.1 million

Eric Gay/AP Russell Westbrook.

League: NBA

Age: 31

Biggest contract this decade: Five years, $US206 million in 2017

13. Matthew Stafford: $US200.6 million

Paul Sancya/AP Matthew Stafford.

League: NFL

Age: 31

Biggest contract this decade: Five years, $US135 million in 2017

12. Matt Ryan: $US201.5 million

Daniel Shirey/Getty Matt Ryan.

League: NFL

Age: 34

Biggest contract this decade: Five year, $US150 million contract in 2018

11. Aaron Rodgers: $US205.5 million

Jeffrey Phelps/AP Aaron Rodgers.

League: NFL

Age: 36

Biggest contract this decade: Four years, $US134 million in 2018

10. C.C. Sabathia: $US207.7 million

Kathy Willens/AP C.C. Sabathia.

League: MLB

Age: 39

Biggest contract this decade: Five years, $US122 million in 2011

9. Zack Greinke: $US208.2 million

Patrick Semansky/AP Zack Greinke.

League: MLB

Age: 36

Biggest contract this decade: Six years, $US206 million in 2016

8. Kevin Durant: $US211.9 million

Mike Lawrie/Getty Images Kevin Durant.

League: NBA

Age: 31

Biggest contract this decade: Four years, $US164 million in 2019

7. Felix Hernandez: $US215.4 million

Stephen Brashear/AP Felix Hernandez.

League: MLB

Age: 33

Biggest contract this decade: Seven years, $US175 million in 2013.

6. Albert Pujols: $US216.3 million

Alex Gallardo/AP Albert Pujols.

League: MLB

Age: 39

Biggest contract this decade: Ten years, $US240 million in 2012

5. Justin Verlander: $US220.3 million

Matt Slocum/AP Justin Verlander.

League: MLB

Age: 36

Biggest contract this decade: Five years, $US180 million in 2013

4. Clayton Kershaw: $US220.9 million

Patrick Smith/Getty Images Clayton Kershaw.

League: MLB

Age: 31

Biggest contract this decade: Seven years, $US215 million in 2014

3. Miguel Cabrera: $US222.9 million

Kamil Krzaczynski/AP

League: MLB

Age: 36

Biggest contract this decade: Eight years, $US248 million in 2014

2. Chris Paul: $US231.1 million

Steve Dykes/AP Chris Paul.

League: NBA

Age: 34

Biggest contract this decade: Four years, $US159 million in 2018

1. LeBron James: $US244.8 million

Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP LeBron James.

League: NBA

Age: 35

Biggest contract this decade: Four years, $US154 million in 2018

