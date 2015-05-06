16 athlete phenoms who are going to take over the world

Some of these phenoms are already on our list of the 50 most dominant athletes alive.

Others, if everything works out, could be in the next few years.

While sports history is of full of examples of athletes that fail to live up to the hype, there are also stars like LeBron James, Tiger Woods, and the Williams sisters who actually met their astronomical expectations.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.