9 Athletes Who Are Dating Models Right Now

Leah Goldman
News broke last week that Mets pitcher Matt Harvey is dating Sports Illustrated swimsuit models Anne V.

Anne V has been modelling with SI for nine years, and Harvey who is 24 was drafted by the Mets in 2010.

But Harvey isn’t the only lucky athlete dating a model, in fact it’s a very common combination.

So in case you needed another reason to try and become a pro, here are 10.

Derek Jeter is dating swimsuit model Hannah Davis

Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander is dating Kate Upton

C.J. Wilson just proposed to Lisalla Montenegro

Cristiano Ronaldo is dating swimsuit model Irina Shayk

Mets third baseman David Wright is Molly Beers

David Beckham is married to Victoria

Tom Brady is married to supermodel Gisele

Andy Roddick is dating model Brooklyn Decker

