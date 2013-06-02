9 Athletes Who Are Dating Models Right Now

News broke last week that Mets pitcher Matt Harvey is dating Sports Illustrated swimsuit models Anne V.



Anne V has been modelling with SI for nine years, and Harvey who is 24 was drafted by the Mets in 2010.

But Harvey isn’t the only lucky athlete dating a model, in fact it’s a very common combination.

So in case you needed another reason to try and become a pro, here are 10.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.