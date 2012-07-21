These Photos Of Athletes Getting Ready For The Olympics Will Give You Goosebumps

Photo: AP

We’re only a few days from the start of the Olympics.All over the globe, athletes are making their last minute preparations for what is, for many of them, the culmination of decades of training.



While many of the athletes are now on the ground in London, we pulled photos of Olympians training in their home countries in the months leading up to the Games.

These picture not only give you a good idea of how competitors train differently in different countries, they give you a sense of the environment and culture that produced the stars who will go for gold.

