These Photos Of Athletes Getting Ready For The Olympics Will Give You Goosebumps

Tony Manfred
2012 olympics training, volleyball player in brazil

Photo: AP

We’re only a few days from the start of the Olympics.All over the globe, athletes are making their last minute preparations for what is, for many of them, the culmination of decades of training.

While many of the athletes are now on the ground in London, we pulled photos of Olympians training in their home countries in the months leading up to the Games.

These picture not only give you a good idea of how competitors train differently in different countries, they give you a sense of the environment and culture that produced the stars who will go for gold.

HAVANA, CUBA: Orlando Ortega trains for the 110m hurdles below a painting of Che Guevara

CAMBRIDGE, NEW ZEALAND: Paralympic rower Danny McBride on Lake Karapiro

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL: Women's beach volleyball player Talita Antunes practices serves

TOKYO, JAPAN: Wrestler Kohei Hasegawa uses some old-school training methods

IMPHAL, INDIA: Women's boxing hopeful Mary Kom trains a student

DUISBURG, GERMANY: An unnamed canoeist trains alone

LONDON, ENGLAND: British diver Tom Daley comes up for air after a practice dive

KABUL, AFGHANISTAN: A member of the Afghan women's boxing team trains in 2010, the team will send its first fighter to London next month

BATON ROUGE, USA: Hurdler Lolo Jones runs stairs in a college football stadium

