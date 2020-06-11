Athletes speaking out over George Floyd's death has created a moment of reckoning for politics in sports

Ira L. Black/Corbis via Getty Images Protester holds a sign that says,’Do You Understand Yet?’ with a picture of Colin Kaepernick, former quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, on the Brooklyn Bridge.

Athletes have been at the front of the national conversation over George Floyd’s death and protests over police brutality.

There have been widely criticised missteps in separating politics from sports, but many high-profile athletes leaning into the cause as leagues like the NFL and NBA appear to be in full solidarity with players.

The protests have opened the floodgates of athletes, leagues, and brands to speak out after years of resistance and hesitati, painting a potential future for athletes as activists.

Political protest in sports isn’t new. There were Tommie Smith and John Carlos’s raised “Black Power” fists during the medal ceremony at the 1968 Olympic Games in Mexico City; the Miami Heat’s hooded team photo to call out the death of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin in 2012; the NBA’s I CAN’T BREATHE T-shirts in the aftermath of the death of Eric Garner in 2014; and Colin Kaepernick’s peaceful kneeling protest during the national anthem in 2016, the same year a majority of Americans said they didn’t want to see Black Lives Matter protests at the Olympics.

But amid recent protests over the police killing of George Floyd and racism reckoning, sports leagues, athletes, and brands – inclined to project an apolitical image – are coming out in an unprecedented, full-throated defence of protests against racism and injustice.

As peaceful demonstrations drew out thousands of protestors across the US, legendary athletes like Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Lebron James threw their support behind social justice. At the same time, other NBA players turned out to protest as teams issued statements fully condemning the deaths of Black Americans at the hands of police.

English Soccer player Jadon Sancho tore off his jersey to reveal “Justice for George Floyd” written on his undershirt after scoring his first goal of the match on Sunday, receiving a yellow card for his gesture. San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich called on white Americans to act against racism, saying that African Americans have been “shouldering this burden” for centuries.

Notably, the NFL, which faced criticisms over Kaepernick’s treatment – for example, the league issued a since rescinded policy to fine or suspend players who made political demonstrations on the field during the national anthem – released a statement on Floyd’s death that described “an urgent need for action.”

“The protesters’ reactions to these incidents reflect the pain, anger, and frustration that so many of us feel,” the NFL tweeted.

Lars Baron/Pool via AP

Not only have these overt stances in favour of social justice – by activists, athletes, or both – gained widespread momentum, but they’re also prompting major consequences for those who show a lack of public support, or worse.

Reebok severed ties with CrossFit following an insensitive comment from company CEO Greg Glassman on Floyd’s while its top athletes are boycotting the sport.

The LA Galaxy announced it had released midfielder Aleksandar Katai for racist posts his wife made on Instagram mocking protests over Floyd’s death, including commenting on a post cheering on police attempting to drive through protesters in New York and a picture with the caption “Black Nikes Matter.”

Meanwhile, there have been plenty of sports figures, including athletes and staffers, particularly in college programs, who have lost scholarships and roster spots over racist social media comments and posts.

While athletes getting in hot water over comments made on social media and the national stage is nothing new, Floyd’s death and the ensuing protests have tipped the scales to favour teams and leagues committing to activism and open expression.

Still, the fallout over Floyd’s death has also reignited sharp criticism from opponents who want to keep politics out of sports.

“It’s getting to the point where I don’t want to watch sports,” conservative commentator Ben Shapiro lamented on a June 8 episode of his show.

Shapiro said his “place of comfort has been removed from me and it may not be restored until there are actual sports leagues that remove politics from the sports.”

But he isn’t alone in that sentiment.

Shapiro’s comments echo those of Fox News host Laura Ingraham, who told Lebron James to “shut up and dribble,” after he talked politics during a recent interview.

The question of keeping politics out of sports has been posed again and again, with some taking a hard stance.

As Yahoo News reported, the International Olympic Committee confirmed Tuesday “that its guidelines against any protests – including taking a knee or raising a fist at medal ceremonies – are ‘still in place.'”

Last year, according to ESPN polling data, 74% of fans said they wanted zero politics on the network.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees illustrated the political divide between mixing politics and sports, raising alarms when he dismissed protests as Americans “disrespecting the flag.” Brees then issued multiple apologies for the comment, which earned a dig from President Donald Trump, who, in 2016, said he wished NFL owners would “fire” players who protested during the national anthem and say, “Get that son of a b—- off the field right now.”

Several NFL players including Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins, and Odell Beckham Jr., appeared in a video to ask “what if I was George Floyd?” demanded the league “condemn racism and the systematic oppression of black people,” “admit wrong in silencing our players from peacefully protesting,” and state that “black lives matter.”

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell responded in a video, casting a sense of solidarity with players while repeating most of their statements and with no mention of Kaepernick.

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Colin Kaepernick, centre, takes a knee before the San Francisco 49ers game against the Dallas Cowboys on October 2, 2016.

Goodell admitted that the league failed in discouraging protests and failing to support players in their fight for racial justice.

At Floyd’s funeral Tuesday, civil rights activist Al Sharpton rebuked the apology as insufficient, saying, “it’s nice to see some people change their mind,” but calling for Goodell to “give Colin Kaepernick a job back.”

That change of mind isn’t limited to Goodell, but comes as public opinion on the Black Lives Matter movement has significantly increased in the past two weeks than it did in the past two years, according to the New York Times.

As NBC Sports’ Peter King wrote, “Where the NFL goes from here is a lot like where the country goes from here.”

“Will the push continue? Will the 32 owners in the league, who have the real power, back their commissioner’s words when 15 players on some team choose to kneel during the anthem this year? And make no mistake-that’s coming.”

