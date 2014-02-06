Athletes In Sochi Are Taking Some Cool Photos With The Olympic Rings

Cork Gaines

While there are some nightmare stories about the conditions in Sochi being reported by journalists, so far the Olympic athletes appear to be having a great time.

One of the more popular things for the athletes to do upon arrival in the Olympic Village is to climb on one set of Olympic Rings and pose for photos with the mountains in the background.

Some of the athletes have gotten creative and artsy in their photos. Here are a few of our favourites so far.

Five members of the Austrian alpine ski team struck a pose.

Austrian alpine skiers in the Olympic RingsReuters

U.S. speed skater Maria Lamb climbed all the way to the top for her photo.

U.S. speed skater Maria LambReuters

Rebekah Wilson and Paula Walker of the Great Britain bobsled team look like they are going for a swing.

Rebekah Wilson and Paula Walker of the Great Britain Bobsleigh team Getty Images

Four members of the New Zealand bobsled team stop to take a break.

New Zealand snowboarding teamGetty Images

Not every Olympian is willing to climb up on to the rings. Here is a member of the Polish Olympic team.

Sochi Olympic RingsReuters

U.S. cross-country skiers Sophie Caldwell and Sadie Bjornsen hang from the rings while wearing their skis.

Cross-country skiers Sophie Caldwell (L) and Sadie Bjornsen of the United StatesGetty Images

