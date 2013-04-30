Fellow Professional Athletes Show Their Support For Jason Collins

NBA player Jason Collins became the first openly-gay active athlete in a major American team sport today. Collins came out in a cover story for Sports Illustrated.



Fellow, and former pro-athletes are showing their support for Collins on Twitter:

I am so proud of my bro @jasoncollins34 for being real. #FTheHaters bit.ly/12J9el5 — Baron Davis (@Baron_Davis) April 29, 2013

Glad this discussion is starting to get its due…Wizards’ Jason Collins Says He Is Gay (via ble.ac/teamstream) sportsillustrated.cnn.com/magazine/news/… — Tiki Barber (@TikiBarber) April 29, 2013

Good for you @jasoncollins34. Proud to call you my friend. Good luck with everything! — Mardy Fish (@MardyFish) April 29, 2013

Congratulations to Jason – society couldn’t hope for a more eloquent & positive role model: buff.ly/10OvOMd — John Amaechi OBE (@JohnAmaechi) April 29, 2013

Chelsea Clinton, who went to Stanford with Collins also showed her support:

Very proud of my friend Jason Collins for having the strength & courage to be the first openly gay player in the NBA. bit.ly/ZLei9F — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) April 29, 2013

And Bill Clinton also showed his support, releasing the following statement:

I have known Jason Collins since he was Chelsea’s classmate and friend at Stanford. Jason’s announcement today is an important moment for professional sports and in the history of the LGBT community. It is also the straightforward statement of a good man who wants no more than what so many of us seek: to be able to be who we are; to do our work; to build families and to contribute to our communities. For so many members of the LGBT community, these simple goals remain elusive. I hope that everyone, particularly Jason’s colleagues in the NBA, the media and his many fans extend to him their support and the respect he has earned.

NBA Commissioner David Stern said in a statement:

David Stern, in statement on Jason Collins, says,”We are proud he has assumed the leadership mantle on this very important issue.” — Ken Berger (@KBergCBS) April 29, 2013

Stern: “As Adam Silver and I said to Jason, we have known the Collins family since Jason and Jarron joined the NBA in 2001…” — Ken Berger (@KBergCBS) April 29, 2013

Stern (cont.): “… and they have been exemplary members of the NBA family.” — Ken Berger (@KBergCBS) April 29, 2013

