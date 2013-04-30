Fellow Professional Athletes Show Their Support For Jason Collins

Leah Goldman

NBA player Jason Collins became the first openly-gay active athlete in a major American team sport today. Collins came out in a cover story for Sports Illustrated.

Fellow, and former pro-athletes are showing their support for Collins on Twitter:

 

Chelsea Clinton, who went to Stanford with Collins also showed her support:

And Bill Clinton also showed his support, releasing the following statement:

I have known Jason Collins since he was Chelsea’s classmate and friend at Stanford. Jason’s announcement today is an important moment for professional sports and in the history of the LGBT community. It is also the straightforward statement of a good man who wants no more than what so many of us seek: to be able to be who we are; to do our work; to build families and to contribute to our communities. For so many members of the LGBT community, these simple goals remain elusive. I hope that everyone, particularly Jason’s colleagues in the NBA, the media and his many fans extend to him their support and the respect he has earned.

NBA Commissioner David Stern said in a statement:

