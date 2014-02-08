Photos Of Athletes Getting Pumped For The Olympic Opening Ceremony

The Olympic Opening Ceremony starts at 11 a.m. eastern time, and the athletes are already assembling themselves into groups for the big parade.
As we saw in London two years ago, athletes absolutely love the Opening Ceremony. They go nuts for it.
The American team is wearing a fantastic ugly Christmas sweater. The Germans are wearing rainbow ski coats. And the Canadians are wearing bright red peacoats.
The giddy selfies are rolling in hours before the ceremony:
Team USA is ready for #OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/AWlcFXrz8u
— Keri Herman (@KeriHerman) February 7, 2014
Who better to get your hair done by for Olympic Opening Ceremonies than figure skater @MaiaShibutani pic.twitter.com/qH5meJpROI
— Maddie Bowman (@maddiebowman) February 7, 2014
All dressed up for opening ceremonies! This is going to be crazy. I’m so excited. #sochiselfie #sweaterparty pic.twitter.com/BnYZRgc0gv
— Joss Christensen (@josschristensen) February 7, 2014
The incomparable @shaun_white ready for tonight’s Opening Ceremony… looking sharp! #nbcolympics #Sochi2014 pic.twitter.com/2f0E0XWjDw
— Jim Bell (@jfb) February 7, 2014
The Germans are wearing the best coats:
We are ready – departure to the opening ceremony @Sochi2014 #WirfuerD pic.twitter.com/yUsEK5ILMk
— Maria Höfl-Riesch (@Maria) February 7, 2014
Canada looking dapper:
What a team!! #CanadaSlopestyle Going to the Olympic Opening Ceremony!! @markmcmorris @SebToots #charlesreid pic.twitter.com/XgLF77f3eQ
— Maxence Parrot (@MaxParrot) February 7, 2014
New Zealand getting pumpe:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.