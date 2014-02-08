Photos Of Athletes Getting Pumped For The Olympic Opening Ceremony

The Olympic Opening Ceremony starts at 11 a.m. eastern time, and the athletes are already assembling themselves into groups for the big parade.

As we saw in London two years ago, athletes absolutely love the Opening Ceremony. They go nuts for it.

The American team is wearing a fantastic ugly Christmas sweater. The Germans are wearing rainbow ski coats. And the Canadians are wearing bright red peacoats.

The giddy selfies are rolling in hours before the ceremony:









Who better to get your hair done by for Olympic Opening Ceremonies than figure skater @MaiaShibutani pic.twitter.com/qH5meJpROI

— Maddie Bowman (@maddiebowman) February 7, 2014

All dressed up for opening ceremonies! This is going to be crazy. I’m so excited. #sochiselfie #sweaterparty pic.twitter.com/BnYZRgc0gv

— Joss Christensen (@josschristensen) February 7, 2014

The Germans are wearing the best coats:

Canada looking dapper:

New Zealand getting pumpe:

