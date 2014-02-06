Athletes Are Already Having A Ton Of Fun In Their Fully-Constructed Olympic Village

We’ve read about the unfinished hotels journalists are staying in, the yellow water they have to (not) drink, and the fact that the have to use chairs as desks to file their stories.

The athletes, however, are living it up in the Olympic village and already having a lot of fun. While their rooms are pretty plain, they are at least finished, and there are tons of other fun perks involved.

Goofing off in the hallways of the dormitories (notice how they are finished):

All the athletes have access to bikes they can ride around the village:

Some are trying out fun ways to ride:

They get to catch up with old friends:

Standard “@sugarmotion: We used to hang out at Six Flags Great America. Now we hang out at the Olympics. @alydudek pic.twitter.com/sujJgXvz58“

— Alyson Dudek (@alydudek) February 5, 2014

And make plenty of new friends too:

Made some new #teamUSA friends today at Olympic processing in Munich. That was crazy, we just got so much cool gear! pic.twitter.com/e89accXBC3

— Brita Sigourney (@britasig) February 5, 2014

The views in the village are beautiful:

Some of the athletes even have views like this from their rooms:

Inside the village complexes there are plenty of free snacks:

Goodnight from #sochi2014 day 1. Nothing like a snack from home in athletes lounge before bed! #wearewinter pic.twitter.com/HOQVy24dwY

— Hayley Wickenheiser (@wick_22) February 1, 2014

A recreational room with games like ping pong:

And Rambo:

Of course there is McDonald’s:

A lot of athletes really looking forward to this opening tomorrow… pic.twitter.com/ct0VAcJtSG

— Stuart McMillan (@StuartMcMillan1) February 2, 2014

Goofy Olympics Rings photos are always a must:

And everyone’s favourite, a photobooth:







