Athletes Are Already Having A Ton Of Fun In Their Fully-Constructed Olympic Village

Leah Goldman

We’ve read about the unfinished hotels journalists are staying in, the yellow water they have to (not) drink, and the fact that the have to use chairs as desks to file their stories.

The athletes, however, are living it up in the Olympic village and already having a lot of fun. While their rooms are pretty plain, they are at least finished, and there are tons of other fun perks involved.

Goofing off in the hallways of the dormitories (notice how they are finished):

All the athletes have access to bikes they can ride around the village:

Some are trying out fun ways to ride:

They get to catch up with old friends:

And make plenty of new friends too:

The views in the village are beautiful:

Some of the athletes even have views like this from their rooms:

Inside the village complexes there are plenty of free snacks:

A recreational room with games like ping pong:

And Rambo:

Of course there is McDonald’s:

Goofy Olympics Rings photos are always a must:

Austrian alpine skiers in the Olympic RingsReuters

And everyone’s favourite, a photobooth:

Olympic village photoboothFacebook


