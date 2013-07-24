FROM FAT TO FIT: Before And After Photos Of Athletes Who've Lost A Ton Of Weight

Tony Manfred
jamarcus russell fat

Athletes tend to put on weight and let themselves go when they retire or sign a huge contract.

It’s an issue.

But there are also a handful of examples of the opposite — athletes who went from fat to fit.

Over the next few slides we’ll look at young stars who dropped the baby fat, retired players who lost triple-digit pounds, and stars who slimmed down when they reached their primes.

JaMarcus Russell, former Oakland Raiders quarterback

JaMarcus Russell after losing 51 pounds

Ronaldo, former Brazil striker

Ronaldo after losing 37 pounds

Source: Yahoo!

Kendrick Perkins, Oklahoma City Thunder centre

Kendrick Perkins after losing 32 pounds

Source: OKC Thunder

Nate Newton, former Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman

Nate Newton after losing 180 pounds

Source: USA Today

Lendale White, former Tennessee Titans running back


Lendale White after he said he lost 30 pounds by giving up tequila

Source: Nashville Scene

Ricky Hatton, boxer

Ricky Hatton the day before a fight two years later

Pablo Sandoval, San Francisco Giants third baseman

Pablo Sandoval after losing 38 pounds

Source: SB Nation

Josh Freeman, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback

Josh Freeman after losing 20 pounds before the 2012 season

Source: PFT

Antone Davis, former NFL offensive lineman

Phil Taylor, darts champion

Phil Taylor after losing 35+ pounds

Source: The Sun

David Ortiz, Boston Red Sox DH

David Ortiz after losing 25 pounds

Source: Boston.com

BONUS: Rex Ryan, New York Jets coach

Rex Ryan after lap-band surgery

Unfortunately, cutting the pounds doesn't always last

