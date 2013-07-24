FROM FAT TO FIT: Before And After Photos Of Athletes Who've Lost A Ton Of Weight

Athletes tend to put on weight and let themselves go when they retire or sign a huge contract.
It’s an issue.
But there are also a handful of examples of the opposite — athletes who went from fat to fit.
Over the next few slides we’ll look at young stars who dropped the baby fat, retired players who lost triple-digit pounds, and stars who slimmed down when they reached their primes.
