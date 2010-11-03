5 Former Athletes You Can Vote For In Today's Midterm Elections

Yep, that’s a normal sized person your future politician is standing next to.

The importance of the upcoming midterm elections isn’t lost on the sports world. In fact, five former athletes are running for office in today’s election, the Wall Street Journal reports.Here’s the list:



Shawn Bradley: The 7-foot-6 former NBA centre – and BYU graduate – is running for a Republican seat in Utah’s House.

Chris Dudley: One of three NBA players ever to graduate from Yale, Dudley is running on the Republican ticket for governor of Oregon.

Jon Runyan: The former Eagles’ offensive tackle is running as a Republican for a seat in the U.S. House in Pennsylvania.

Heath Shuler: The 1993 Heisman runner-up and former Redskins QB is running for re-election in North Carolina as a Democrat in the U.S. House.

Keith Fimian: The Virginia Republican nominee for the U.S. House briefly played for the Cleveland Browns in 1978.

