11 Athletes Who Post Outrageous Things On Instagram

A large proportion of athletes are boring on Instagram.

They just post advertisements for the companies they endorse, and it’s not worth the follow.

But some athletes use Instagram like the rest of us — posting photos of whatever it is they happen to be doing. And since they live relatively extravagant lives, they tend to post some outrageous things.

Here are our 11 favourites.

1. JR Smith (@teamswish) of the New York Knicks once got fined $US25,000 for posting a picture online of a half-naked woman in his bed. He now posts fun, adorable pictures of his kids:

2. Sydney Leroux (@sydneyleroux) of the U.S. soccer team posts some scandalous photos from her off-field life, including her vacation with Alex Morgan:

3. Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) flaunts his insane wealthy:

4. Johnny Manziel (@jmanziel2) of Texas A&M took a ton of heat for his Instagram exploits this offseason:

5. LeBron James (@kingjames) is an over-sharer:

6. Rickie Fowler (@therealrickiefolwer) is not the stereotypical boring golfer:

7. Dwyane Wade (@dwyanewade) posts behind-the-scenes pictures of his actress/model wife Gabrielle Union, among other things:

8. Stephanie Rice (@itsstephrice) focuses on her social life after her Olympic swimming career came to an end:

9. JaVale McGee (@javalemcgee_34) is the weirdest player in the NBA:

10. Victoria Azarenka (@vichka35) dates Redfoo from LMFAO and posts silly photos from all over the world:

11. Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) posted a ton of photos (some of them graphic) of his Achilles surgery:

