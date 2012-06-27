Rob Gronkowski Is Among The Athletes Stripping Down For ESPN's July Body Issue

Photo: twitter.com

Brace yourselves. Rob Gronkowski is one of the many athletes who will strip down for ESPN the Magazine’s Body Issue, coming out July 15, according to ESPN.com.ESPN The Magazine’s editor in chief, Chad Millman says they like to pick athletes who “just recently popped.”



And Gronk is the perfect fit after his monster season with the Patriots and him constantly being in the blogosphere for his off-season antics.

The rest of the cast includes Tyson Chandler, Candace Parker, Abby Wambach, Maurice Jones-Drew, Jose Bautista, and Brad Richards. ESPN also included a bunch of Olympians like gymnast Dana Leyva, sprinter Carmelita Jeter, and decathlete Ashton Eaton.

