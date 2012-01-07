We Guarantee You Never Knew That These Superstar Athletes Were Married To Their High School Sweethearts

LeBron James is getting married to his high school sweetheart.It’s pretty surprising, considering he’s one of the biggest stars in the world and and all.

But a bunch of larger-than-life athletes declined to go the Tom Brady route, and instead settled down with the women who knew them way back when.

We bet you can’t name them.

C.C. Sabathia and his wife Amber grew up in the Bay Area

Philip Rivers and his junior high school sweetheart have six kids together

Of course! Mariano Rivera and his wife Clara have known each other since elementary school

Peyton Manning didn't go to high school with his wife Ashley, but they met right before college, so it counts

Hedo Turkoglu and his wife Banu grew up together in Istanbul

Clayton Kershaw is only 23, but he's already been on a honeymoon to Zambia with his wife Ellen

LeBron James proposed to his long-time girlfriend Savannah Brinson last week

Joe Mauer finally popped the question to Maddie Bisanz in December

Vernon Wells went to high school with his now-wife Charlene

Deron Williams left Texas to go to college at Illinois, but he still stayed with his now-wife Amy

