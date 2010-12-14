The 6 "Athletes" Who Earned More Money Endorsing Products Than Playing Sports In 2010

Professional athletes make more money in a year’s salary than most people make in a lifetime.



And when you add in the money made from endorsement deals, some athletes’ total earnings near the billion dollar mark.

A few athletes in fact, earn far more money from their endorsement deals than they do playing their sport.

Golfers and race car drivers in particular rely on endorsement money as their primary source of income.

We compiled a list of the athletes raking in the money from endorsements with data from Sports Illustrated‘s The Fortunate 50.

