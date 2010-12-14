The 6 "Athletes" Who Earned More Money Endorsing Products Than Playing Sports In 2010

Leah Goldman
Professional athletes make more money in a year’s salary than most people make in a lifetime.

And when you add in the money made from endorsement deals, some athletes’ total earnings near the billion dollar mark.

A few athletes in fact, earn far more money from their endorsement deals than they do playing their sport.

Golfers and race car drivers in particular rely on endorsement money as their primary source of income.

We compiled a list of the athletes raking in the money from endorsements with data from Sports Illustrated‘s The Fortunate 50.

Jimmie Johnson -- 57% spokesman, 43% athlete

Endorsements: $10,000,000

Salary/winnings: $7,339,630

Jimmie Johnson has endorsement deals with Lowes, Sunoco, and Chevrolet.

LeBron James -- 66% spokesman, 34% athlete

Endorsements: $30,000,000

Salary/winnings: $15,779,912

LeBron James has endorsement deals from Nike, McDonald's, Coca-Cola, and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance.

Jeff Gordon -- 70% spokesman, 30% athlete

Endorsements: $15,000,000

Salary/winnings: $6,476,460

Jeff Gordon has endorsement deals with DuPoint, Pepsi, and Quaker State.

Tiger Woods -- 77% spokesman, 23% athlete

Endorsements: $70,000,000

Salary/winnings: $20,508,163

Tiger Woods has endorsement deals with Nike, and EA Sports.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. -- 84% spokesman, 16% athlete

Endorsements: $22,000,000

Salary/winnings: $4,097,190

Dale Earnhardt has endorsement deals with Amp Energy Drink, Adidas, and Wrangler.

Phil Mickelson -- 84% spokesman, 16% athlete

Endorsements: $52,000,000

Salary/winnings: $9,660,757

Phil Mickelson has endorsement deals with Barclays, Callaway, and Rolex.

BONUS: Peyton Manning -- 49% spokesman, 51% athlete

Endorsements: $15,000,000

Salary/winnings: $15,800,000

Peyton Manning has endorsement deals with MasterCard, Pepsi's Gatorade, and Kraft's Oreos.

BONUS: Dwight Howard -- 44% spokesman, 56% athlete

Endorsements: $12,000,000

Salary/winnings: $15,202,590

Dwight Howard has endorsement deals with Vitamin Water, McDonald's, and T-Mobile.

BONUS: Dwyane Wade -- 43% spokesman, 57% athlete

Endorsements: $12,000,000

Salary/winnings: $15,779,912

Dywane Wade has endorsement deals with Gatorade, Lincoln, Staples, Sean John, and T-Mobile.

BONUS: Shaquille O'Neal -- 42% spokesman, 58% athlete

Endorsements: $15,000,000

Salary/winnings: $21,000,000

Shaquille O'Neal has endorsement deals with Burger King, Pepsi, Kraft, and Comcast.

