The 6 "Athletes" Who Earned More Money Endorsing Products Than Playing Sports In 2010

Professional athletes make more money in a year’s salary than most people make in a lifetime.
And when you add in the money made from endorsement deals, some athletes’ total earnings near the billion dollar mark.
A few athletes in fact, earn far more money from their endorsement deals than they do playing their sport.
Golfers and race car drivers in particular rely on endorsement money as their primary source of income.
We compiled a list of the athletes raking in the money from endorsements with data from Sports Illustrated‘s The Fortunate 50.
Endorsements: $10,000,000
Salary/winnings: $7,339,630
Jimmie Johnson has endorsement deals with Lowes, Sunoco, and Chevrolet.
Endorsements: $30,000,000
Salary/winnings: $15,779,912
LeBron James has endorsement deals from Nike, McDonald's, Coca-Cola, and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance.
Endorsements: $15,000,000
Salary/winnings: $6,476,460
Jeff Gordon has endorsement deals with DuPoint, Pepsi, and Quaker State.
Endorsements: $70,000,000
Salary/winnings: $20,508,163
Tiger Woods has endorsement deals with Nike, and EA Sports.
Endorsements: $22,000,000
Salary/winnings: $4,097,190
Dale Earnhardt has endorsement deals with Amp Energy Drink, Adidas, and Wrangler.
Endorsements: $52,000,000
Salary/winnings: $9,660,757
Phil Mickelson has endorsement deals with Barclays, Callaway, and Rolex.
Endorsements: $15,000,000
Salary/winnings: $15,800,000
Peyton Manning has endorsement deals with MasterCard, Pepsi's Gatorade, and Kraft's Oreos.
Endorsements: $12,000,000
Salary/winnings: $15,202,590
Dwight Howard has endorsement deals with Vitamin Water, McDonald's, and T-Mobile.
Endorsements: $12,000,000
Salary/winnings: $15,779,912
Dywane Wade has endorsement deals with Gatorade, Lincoln, Staples, Sean John, and T-Mobile.
Endorsements: $15,000,000
Salary/winnings: $21,000,000
Shaquille O'Neal has endorsement deals with Burger King, Pepsi, Kraft, and Comcast.
