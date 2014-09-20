21 Surprising Athletes Who Have Made An Insane Amount Of Money

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images Carson Palmer has made $US117 million in his career.

Nobody is ever surprised when they hear athletes like Tiger Woods or Peyton Manning are among the highest-paid in their sport.

However, in an era with skyrocketing salaries there are also some athletes who are not superstars who have also made a ton of money in their careers.

Most of these athletes are not household names, and yet their career earnings rank them close to their superstar teammates and rivals. Others are superstars or were at one point and yet the surprise is just the sheer amount of money they have been paid in their career.

Here are 21 of the biggest surprises.

Cristie Kerr -- $US15.9 Million Sport: Golf All-time rank (within sport): No. 2 2014 Earnings: $US824,737 Career highlights: The top golfers on the LPGA make about $US2 million per year, or about $US9.4 million less than Billy Horschel took home in one week on the PGA Tour. But Kerr, who has won two majors in her career, has the advantage of longevity, having played her first season on the LPGA Tour in 1997. She has won 16 tournaments in her career. Caroline Wozniacki -- $US18.3 Million Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) after beating Maria Sharapova (RUS) on day seven of the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Sport: Tennis All-time rank (within sport): No. 11 2014 Earnings: $US2.3 million Career highlights: Wozniacki is just 24 and has never won a Grand Slam event. Yet she is already 11th on the WTA career money list. She does have 22 career singles titles and has reached the finals of the US Open twice. David Ferrer -- $US24.0 Million Sport: Tennis All-time rank (within sport): No. 9 2014 Earnings: $US2.1 million Career highlights: Ferrer has had a healthy career despite never winning a Grand Slam title and having played his career in the shadows as arguably the fifth best player in the 'Big 4' era of men's tennis (Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray). Steve Stricker -- $US40.7 Million Sport: Golf All-time rank (within sport): No. 7 2014 Earnings: $US1.2 million Career highlights: Stricker is a perfect example of a very good golfer who came along at the perfect time when prize money on the PGA Tour soured. He has never won a major, with just one top-3 finish (runner-up at the 1998 PGA Championship) and has just 12 career wins on the PGA Tour. Jim Furyk -- $US61.9 Million Sport: Golf All-time rank (within sport): No. 4 2014 Earnings: $US6.0 million Career highlights: Furyk has won a major (the 2003 US Open), but has just 15 other career wins on the PGA Tour and has never won more than three events in a single season. Jeff Burton -- $US77.3 Million Sport: NASCAR All-time rank (within sport): Unavailable 2014 Earnings: $US471,643 Career highlights: Burton has never won a NASCAR championship and has just four wins in the last 13 seasons. But his 22 years on the circuit and 21 career wins is enough for nearly $US80 million in career earnings. Joe Thomas -- $US89.9 Million Sport: Football All-time rank (within sport): No. 17 2014 Earnings: $US11.1 million Career highlights: Thomas came into the NFL as a high draft pick (3rd overall) at a time when teams were putting a stronger emphasis on protecting the quarterback and high draft picks were given absurdly large contracts. Thomas earned his rookie contract and then received a 7-year, $US80.5 million extension. He has never missed a start in his 8-year career. Vincent Lecavalier -- $US91.5 Million Sport: Hockey All-time rank (within sport): No. 2 2014 Earnings: $US6.0 million Career highlights: Lecavalier has had a solid, if not spectacular, NHL career as a 4-time All-Star. He has finished in the top-5 of the MVP voting just once in 15 seasons. Matthew Stafford -- $US101.7 Million Sport: Football All-time rank (within sport): No. 13 2014 Earnings: $US5.5 million Career highlights: Despite just six years in the NFL and a career record as a starting quarterback of 25-38, Stafford has over $US100 million in career earnings. Stafford was the top pick in a draft prior to the NFL putting a limit on rookie contracts. After just four years in the NFL, he signed a new contract with a hefty $US27.5 million signing bonus. Shea Weber -- $US113.0 Million Sport: Hockey All-time rank (within sport): No. 1 2014 Earnings: $US14.0 million Career highlights: Weber has never finished in the top-1o of the MVP voting, but following the 2012 season, he was offered a 14-year, $US110 million contract with a whopping $US68 million signing bonus from the Philadelphia Flyers. The Nashville Predators matched the offer. Weber has been runner-up for the Norris Trophy twice as the top defenseman. Carson Palmer -- $US117.6 Million Sport: Football All-time rank (within sport): No. 8 2014 Earnings: $US10.0 million Career highlights: Palmer is on his third team in 11 seasons and has never won a playoff game as a starting quarterback, losing in both appearances. Palmer's big deal was a 10-year, $US119.5 million of which he ended up earning $US69.5 million in six seasons. Paul Konerko -- $US127.3 Million Sport: Baseball All-time rank (within sport): No. 13 2014 Earnings: $US2.5 million Career highlights: Paul Konerko is a 6-time All-Star but has never finished higher than 5th in the MVP voting and has never led the league in a significant statistical category. Shawn Marion -- $US132.0 Million Sport: Basketball All-time rank (within sport): No. 14 2014 Earnings: $US9.1 million Career highlights: Marion is a 4-time NBA All-Star but has never been first or second-team ALL-NBA in 15 years. Julius Peppers -- $US138.4 Million Sport: Football All-time rank (within sport): No. 4 2014 Earnings: $US8.5 million Career highlights: Peppers has had a solid NFL career as a 3-time NFL All-Pro selection. So it is not surprising that he has been well-paid, just surprising that a defensive player is so high on the NFL's all-time list. Aramis Ramirez -- $US140.7 Million Sport: Baseball All-time rank (within sport): No. 11 2014 Earnings: $US16.0 million Career highlights: Ramirez is a 3-time All-Star and has never finished higher than ninth in the MVP voting. Joe Johnson -- $US147.1 Million Sport: Basketball All-time rank (within sport): No. 9 2014 Earnings: $US21.5 million Career highlights: In 2010 the Nets gave Joe Johnson a 6-year, $US123.7 million contract. He is a 7-time All-Star, but has never been on the All-NBA first or second team. Torii Hunter -- $US147.8 Million Sport: Baseball All-time rank (within sport): No. 9 2014 Earnings: $US14.0 million Career highlights: Hunter is another player who parlayed longevity into a ton of earnings. His big payday came in 2008 when he signed a 5-year, $US90 million contract with the Angels. AJ Burnett -- $US154.1 Million Sport: Baseball All-time rank (within sport): No. 6 2014 Earnings: $US7.5 million Career highlights: Burnett has never finished in the top-10 of Cy Young voting and has never been an All-Star. Elton Brand -- $US162.0 Million Sport: Basketball All-time rank (within sport): No. 7 2014 Earnings: $US4.0 million Career highlights: Brand has been an All-Star just two times and yet twice he signed contracts worth more than $US60 million with the Los Angeles Clippers. Jermaine O'Neal -- $US167.6 Million Sport: Basketball All-time rank (within sport): No. 6 2014 Earnings: $US2.0 million Career highlights: O'Neal is another player with a solid (6-time All-Star), if not spectacular career. O'Neal took advantage of a time when players were allowed to go straight from high school to the NBA and before the NBA cracked down on NBA salaries. Johan Santana -- $US173.2 Million Sport: Baseball All-time rank (within sport): No. 3 2014 Earnings: $US3.0 million Career highlights: Unlike many of the others on this list, Santana was at times one of the best in his sport, winning the Cy Young Award twice with the Twins. However, he has made just 21 starts in the last 4 seasons and he has been paid $US79.6 million during that time. Now check out the biggest moneymakers in the NFL this season. Congrats to Jay Cutler on his enormous salary. The 25 Highest-Paid Players In The NFL >

