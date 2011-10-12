The Most Ridiculous Ways Athletes Spend Their Million Dollar Paychecks

Leah Goldman
Athletes are always in the news for saying and doing ridiculous things.

They also tend to make ridiculous purchases.

Whether it’s crazy expensive, or just plain weird, athletes love spending their million dollar paychecks on toys, cars, and… aquarium beds?

Mike Tyson owns two tigers, they cost him $140,000

This is the crazy bed Ochocinco sleeps in..

And Chad again. He bought this semi-truck for $100,000

Detroit Tiger's Victor Martinez bought Rollz Royce Ghost in February

Michael Jordan has a private jet with the Air Jordan symbol on it, it cost him $30 million

Marquis Daniels has a necklace with his head in diamonds on it. It's 2.9 pounds of 14-karat gold

And another Detroit Tiger, Justin Verlander, bought this $220,000 Ferrari

Joe Johnson has a 500 square foot closet full of shoes

It's rumoured A-Rod has a statue of himself as a Centaur hanging over his bed

Antonio Garay drives around in this Hello Kitty Smart Car

Gilbert Arenas has several sharks. He shells out $6,500 a month to care for them

Before Michael Vick headed to jail he put a fish pond in his backyard costing him $85,000

Of course Vick makes the list more than once. He drove himself to prison in a brand new $99,589 Mercedes S-Class that he paid for in full that morning

Arizona Cardinals Darnell Dockett bought a pet alligator...

Reggie Jackson has a collection of at least 100 vintage cars

