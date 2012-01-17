The Most Ridiculous Ways Athletes Spend Their Million Dollar Paychecks

Athletes are always in the news for saying and doing ridiculous things.
They also tend to make ridiculous purchases.
Whether it’s crazy expensive, or just plain weird, athletes love spending their million dollar paychecks on toys, cars, and… aquarium beds?
Of course Vick makes the list more than once. He drove himself to prison in a brand new $99,589 Mercedes S-Class that he paid for in full that morning
