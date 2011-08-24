The 10 Silliest Things Athletes Wear To Improve Their Performance

Photo: EastBay.com

Athletes are always looking for an edge … and they’re willing to pretty stupid while doing it.History is littered with bizarre clothing, crazy contraptions, and other dumb devices that folks will strap to their bodies in the hopes that it will make them run faster, jump higher, and train harder.



They all have one thing in common — they prove that there are no short cuts to athletic success.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.