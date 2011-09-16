SUPER GENES: College Athletes With Legendary Fathers

Tony Manfred
image

Photo: www.flickr.com and commons.wikimedia.org

It takes a rare combination of hard work and good genes to become a pro athlete.But the sons and daughters of sports legends have already won half the battle.

They may never be as good as dad, but the children of legends like Jordan, Montana, and Gretzky are all working toward pro careers.

Joe Montana was a legendary quarterback for the 49ers

Nate Montana walked on at Notre Dame before transferring to the University of Montana last year

Randy Moss recently retired as one of the best wide receivers ever

Sydney Moss recently committed to the University of Florida to play basketball

Wayne Gretzky is the best hockey player ever

Trevor Gretzky just got signed by the Chicago Cubs

Diego Maradona is a soccer legend

Diego Sinagra, his (illegitimate) son, plays in the fourth-division of Italian soccer

Michael Jordan is the greatest basketball player ever

Jeffrey Jordan walked on at Illinois, then transferred to UCF his senior year to play with his younger brother in 2010

Jerry Rice holds almost every wide receiver record in the book

Jerry Rice Jr. pays WR for UCLA, but has zero catches this season

Doc Rivers returned the Celtics to glory over the last few years

Austin Rivers was the No. 1-ranked basketball recruit in the country, and will play at Duke this year

Patrick Ewing was the face of the New York Knicks for years

Patrick Ewing Jr. went to Georgetown, and now plays in the NBA D-League

Tim Hardaway was a five-time NBA All-Star in the 90s

Tim Hardaway Jr. will be a sophomore standout at Michigan

Barry Sanders is one of the best running backs ever

Barry Sanders Jr. is a high school running back trying to decide between big-time schools like Alabama and Florida State

