SUPER GENES: College Athletes With Legendary Fathers

It takes a rare combination of hard work and good genes to become a pro athlete.But the sons and daughters of sports legends have already won half the battle.
They may never be as good as dad, but the children of legends like Jordan, Montana, and Gretzky are all working toward pro careers.
Jeffrey Jordan walked on at Illinois, then transferred to UCF his senior year to play with his younger brother in 2010
Austin Rivers was the No. 1-ranked basketball recruit in the country, and will play at Duke this year
Barry Sanders Jr. is a high school running back trying to decide between big-time schools like Alabama and Florida State
