ATHLETE FREEMASONS: The 10 Most Famous Sports Stars To Take The Oath

Tony Manfred
shaq nba sports retirement

Photo: AP

They aren’t as powerful as politicians. They aren’t as rich as CEOs. And they aren’t as smart as Rhodes Scholars.But for whatever reason, athletes are consistently members of the world’s most elite secret societies.

The oldest and most famous of those societies — Freemasonry — is no exception.

For over 100 years, America’s athletes have been active masons. They play a variety of sports and come from a variety of backgrounds, but they all took the secret oath.

Shaquille O'Neal, basketball

Source: Media Daily LA

Scottie Pippin, basketball

Source: Sons of Solomon Lodge #154

John Elway, football

Source: Knights Templar

Red Auerbach, basketball coach

Source: U.S. News and World Report

Arnold Palmer, golf

Source: U.S. News and World Report

Sugar Ray Robinson, boxing

Source: U.S. News and World Report

Jack Dempsey, boxing

Source: U.S. News and World Report

Ty Cobb, baseball

Source: U.S. News and World Report

Honus Wagner, baseball

Source: U.S. News and World Report

James Naismith, basketball inventor

Source: U.S. News and World Report

These guys probably know a thing or two about secret societies

Amazing Photos Of Ivy League Football 100 Years Ago >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.