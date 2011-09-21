ATHLETE FREEMASONS: The 10 Most Famous Sports Stars To Take The Oath

Photo: AP

They aren’t as powerful as politicians. They aren’t as rich as CEOs. And they aren’t as smart as Rhodes Scholars.But for whatever reason, athletes are consistently members of the world’s most elite secret societies.



The oldest and most famous of those societies — Freemasonry — is no exception.

For over 100 years, America’s athletes have been active masons. They play a variety of sports and come from a variety of backgrounds, but they all took the secret oath.

