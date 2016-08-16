An athlete celebrated the end of his Olympics run with a massive McDonald's meal

Now this is one way to celebrate the end of the Olympics.

Australian badminton player Sawan Serasinghe just wrapped up his time in Rio de Janiero. Olympic athletes are known for their crazy preparation diets. For instance, Michael Phelps’ famous diet had him consuming 12,000 calories a day at one point in his life.

Serasinghe, on the other hand, seems to have deprived himself from life’s edible pleasures. So, he decided to do what we all do when facing down a big loss: order a gigantic meal from McDonald’s.

He shared the victory meal with his Facebook fans:



“Wow what a week it has been in Rio! Have to say I am disappointed about the match today. We definitely had a good chance to stretch the match to three sets towards the end of the second set but couldn’t close it out. We would have loved to end our first Olympic campaign with a win against a much higher ranked pair. Although having said that, there are lots of good things to learn from the matches in the last three days playing against more experienced pairs. Can’t wait to go back home to start training and keep on improving! Just want to say thanks again to everyone back home for the on going support. Definitely motivated me to fight hard on court everyday! Now it’s time to eat some junk food after months of eating clean!” Serasinghe wrote.

The meal, which includes a few Big Macs, four eight-piece Chicken McNugget orders, and topped off by a strawberry shake, amongst other things. The meal has been estimated to be between 7,500–8,000 calories. Pretty good, but he’s going to need a few more orders of fries if he wants to top Michael Phelps.

NOW WATCH: The whole world is talking about cupping because of the Olympics



