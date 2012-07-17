These 9 Athletes Make More Money Endorsing Products Than Playing Sports

Photo: YouTube

Sports Illustrated came out with its annual “Fortune 50” list of the highest-earning athletes of the year today.None of the names are too surprising, but something else caught out eye: many of the world’s biggest athletes make far more money as pitch men than as athletes.



Golfers, basketball players, and race car drivers all typical make the real money off the field.

