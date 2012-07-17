These 9 Athletes Make More Money Endorsing Products Than Playing Sports

Tony Manfred
Sports Illustrated came out with its annual “Fortune 50” list of the highest-earning athletes of the year today.None of the names are too surprising, but something else caught out eye: many of the world’s biggest athletes make far more money as pitch men than as athletes.

Golfers, basketball players, and race car drivers all typical make the real money off the field.

Tiger Woods – 96% spokesman, 4% athlete

Endorsements: $54,500,000

Salary/Earnings: $1,940,238

Phil Mickelson – 93% spokesman, 7% athlete

Endorsements: $57,000,000

Salary/Earnings: $3,763,488

Dale Earnhardt Jr. – 85% spokesman, 15% athlete

Endorsements: $24,000,000

Salary/Winnings: $4,164,690

Derrick Rose – 76% spokesman, 24% athlete

Endorsements: $18,230,770

Salary/Winnings: $5,621,880

Jeff Gordon – 75% spokesman, 25% athlete

Endorsements: $18,000,000

Salary/Earnings: $5,912,830

LeBron James – 72% spokesman, 28% athlete

Endorsements: $33,000,000

Salary/Earnings: $12,880,000

Jimmie Johnson – 70% spokesman, 30% athlete

Endorsements: $14,703,640

Salary/Winnings: $6,296,360

Tony Stewart – 69% spokesman, 31% athlete

Endorsements: $15,470,000

Salary/Winnings: $6,530,000

Kobe Bryant – 57% spokesman, 43% athlete

Endorsements: $28,000,000

Salary/Earnings: $20,286,000

