We Guarantee You Never Knew That These Famous Women Were Dating Athletes

Tony Manfred
sasha vujacic and maria sharapova dating

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org and www.mariasharapova.com

High-profile athletes tend to have high-profile girlfriends.See: Jeter, Brady, and A-Rod.

But even mid-tier players somehow land big-time celebs with shocking regularity.

We trolled the internet looking for celebs who are married to or otherwise dating some not-so-recognisable athletes.

We bet you never knew these pairs were matched up.

Maria Sharapova is engaged to New Jersey Nets player Sasha Vujacic

Ashley Judd is married to IndyCar driver Dario Franchitti

Nicole Scherzinger was dating Formula One racer Lewis Hamilton until two weeks ago

Eliza Dushku is dating former NBA star Rick Fox

Ana Ivanovic, a star tennis player, has an on-off relationship with golfer Adam Scott

Gabrielle Union is dating Dwyane Wade

Carrie Underwood is married to Nashville Predators star

Adriana Lima is married to NBA bench player Marko Jaric

Forgotten pop star Willa Ford is married to Mike Modano

Now see the athletes who can date whoever they want

The Sexiest Athletes Alive >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.