Here Are The Other Athlete-Celebrity Marriages That Have Gone Down In Flames

The “fairytale” wedding between Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries ended in utter disaster today.
We assume we’ll find out the degree to which the relationship was or was not a sham in the coming weeks
But for now, at least Kris seems authentically broken up about.
The silver lining?
Athlete-celebrity marriages almost never work out!
So maybe it’s not that unique of a disaster after all.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.