Here Are The Other Athlete-Celebrity Marriages That Have Gone Down In Flames

Tony Manfred
kardashian humphries

The “fairytale” wedding between Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries ended in utter disaster today.

We assume we’ll find out the degree to which the relationship was or was not a sham in the coming weeks

But for now, at least Kris seems authentically broken up about.

The silver lining?

Athlete-celebrity marriages almost never work out!

So maybe it’s not that unique of a disaster after all.

Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries (July 2011-August 2011)

Halle Berry and David Justice (1993-1996)

Dennis Rodman and Carmen Electra (1998-1999)

Vanessa Williams and Rick Fox (1999-2004)

Andre Agassi and Brooke Shields (1997-1999)

Tony Parker and Eva Longoria (2007-2011)

Mike Tyson and Robin Givens (1988-1989)

Greg Norman and Chris Evert (2008-2009)

Joe DiMaggio and Marilyn Monroe (1954)

Chuck Finley and Tawney Kitaen (1997-2002)

Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavalleri (broke up weeks before the wedding)

They should try to be more like these people

Athlete-Celebrity Marriages That Worked Out >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.