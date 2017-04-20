This athlete does backwards handstands off high diving boards with incredible precision

Meet Carlos Gimeno, a Spanish professional high diver.
He leaps off platforms as high as 28 metres, where he can reach falling speeds as fast as 60mph.
He began his career at 14, competing with the Spanish team of trampolining. Since then he has been the Spanish diving champion on several occasions and has competed in the Red Bull Cliff Diving championships.
He is now a performance artist at the House of Dancing Water show – where he continues to perform his spectacular acrobatic dives.
Produced by David Ibekwe
