15 Albums Released By Famous Athletes That Weren't Flaming Disasters

Photo: YouTube
Some high-profile sports stars have given the music business a try over the years.Bona fide rappers like Shaquille O’Neal have even released full-length albums that become big hits.
Other players, like Chris Webber and Kobe Bryant, weren’t so lucky.
Shaquille O'Neal and Bryant went through a power struggle in Los Angeles, but in the music world, there's no question that Shaq has the upper hand.
'Shaq Diesel' was a big hit with fans, selling over 500,000 copies and hitting gold status. It was just the start of things to come from O'Neal.
Sample lyrics: 'My Ford Explorer boomin' with the clumped-up funk // All you jealous punks can't stop my dunks'
How many rappers can get away with driving an Explorer these days?
Shaq's second album was also certified gold, peaking at No. 67 on the Billboard 200 chart.
Sample lyrics: 'I'm super fly, TNT, Shaquille O'Neal // Watch out for me. I'll be there, you know the deal'
Shaq was a rap veteran by his third album, highlighted by its title track, which Shaq shares with the Notorious B.I.G.
Sample lyrics: 'Who wanna test it? Foreign or domestic // No matter where you're from I'm not the one you wanna mess with'
The last album of the 90s for Shaq was his highest-charting to date, peaking at No. 8 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums list.
Sample lyrics: 'Makin' all you player haters sick // Ballin', actin', rappin', stackin' chips'
Kobe Bryant's foray into music was mostly forgettable, but his 2000 debut album includes a track with Tyra Banks that Lakers fans can never live down.
Sample lyrics: 'Think ya eyein' me, all along, I'm eyein' you // The hunter becomes the hunted, girl, I'm preying on you'
Current Laker Metta World Peace released an album back when he was Ron Artest, though it's much more explicit than any of Shaq or Kobe's offerings.
Sample lyrics: 'I admit I used to smoke right before games // Had to ease the pain in the brain was insane'
Is anyone surprised?
Five-time NBA All-Star Chris Webber's debut album is a classic example of an athlete with no business in the rap game trying it out anyway.
Webber doesn't hold back in his verses, and repeatedly admits to potentially illegal behaviour.
Sample lyrics: 'Down to sacrifice, and pay the price // Since I've been young I've been nice on the dice'
You probably didn't know that Muhammad Ali had an album, but in 1976 he partnered with other celebrities (like Frank Sinatra) to make a dental hygiene story for children.
The album features songs titled 'Ice Cream' and 'Fluoride.' If you're still not sold -- the entire thing is narrated by Howard Cosell.
When Bronson Arroyo isn't pitching, there's a good chance you can find him with his guitar.
On 'Covering The Bases,' Arroyo covers famous songs by the Foo Fighters, Pearl Jam and Incubus, among others.
Former New York Yankee Bernie Williams has made music a second career for himself following his retirement in 2006.
'Moving Forward' even has an appearance by Bruce Springsteen on Bernie's version of 'Glory Days'.
Oscar De La Hoya released a self-titled pop album in 2000 that was a huge success.
Oscar was even nominated for a Grammy in 2001 in the Best Latin Pop Album category.
Fellow boxer Roy Jones, Jr.'s 'Round One: The Album' didn't fare so well.
Sample lyrics: 'I got a basketball court in my mansion // That's why I show no love like Pete Sampras'
Jones, Jr. would later form a rap group called the 'Body Head Bangerz' in 2004.
Deion Sanders released 'Prime Time' near the peak in his heyday as a football player.
It somehow made it to No. 70 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
Sample lyrics: '3 to the 2 to the 1 // It's Deion, steppin' on a peon'
American soccer legend Alexi Lalas is a longtime rock artist has been a part of the opening act for a Hootie and the Blowfish tour.
His 1998 solo debut is appropriately titled 'Ginger,' after his flaming red mop of hair.
This has to be the best album art ever, right?
Here's Alexi performing his song 'Crash' on a Spanish-language television show.
