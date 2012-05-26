15 Albums Released By Famous Athletes That Weren't Flaming Disasters

Shaquille O'Neal and Bryant went through a power struggle in Los Angeles, but in the music world, there's no question that Shaq has the upper hand.

'Shaq Diesel' was a big hit with fans, selling over 500,000 copies and hitting gold status. It was just the start of things to come from O'Neal.

Sample lyrics: 'My Ford Explorer boomin' with the clumped-up funk // All you jealous punks can't stop my dunks'

How many rappers can get away with driving an Explorer these days?