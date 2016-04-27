Athleta just launched a major competitor to Lululemon's kids' line

Athleta/Facebook Athleta Girl aims to appeal to young girls.

Athleta is encroaching in on Lululemon’s turf.

The company just launched its kids’ line, Athleta Girl, today, Racked reports.

The company had announced that it would be launching this line back in January.

“A girls’ line is something our customers have been asking for — girls today want to dress sporty. They are living more active lives. We see Athleta Girl as an opportunity to offer her clothes that are comfortable, stylish, high-quality, built to move and will perform for her. We are also looking forward to inspiring her with amazing products and engaging experiences,” Brand President Nancy Green said in an email to Racked.

The line has ample similarities to Lululemon’s line for young girls, Ivivva, starting with te focus on ‘experiences.’ Ivivva offers classes and workshops in its stores.

Like Ivivva, Athleta Girl divides its clothing up into categories (“run,” “swim,” “training,” and “yoga and studio”).

One selling point for Athleta Girl might be that its clothes are cheaper than its biggest competitor. The Rhythmic Crop in Lux fabric are $54 at Ivivva. The Chit Chat capri at Athleta Girl is $39 (a more detailed version runs for $44).

The launch of Athleta Girl serves as proof that athleisure isn’t going away anytime soon; the market might appear to be saturated with everyone from Dick’s Sporting Goods to Beyoncé trying to get in on the game, but the trend is trickling down to young consumers, who apparently want to dress like their stylish, active parents.

