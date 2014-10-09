A Silicon Valley Enclave Is Once Again America's Most Expensive Zip Code

Atherton, a small town in Silicon Valley, has been named America’s most expensive zip code for the second year in a row, according to Forbes.

To determine the rankings, Mountain View-based firm Altos Research calculated the median home listing prices for 28,500 zip codes across the country.

In Atherton, the median listing price was a whopping $US9.03 million, landing it at the top of the list.

The town itself is quiet and secluded, and building codes prohibit commercial development. Still, it’s not far from the bustling tech-centered towns of Palo Alto and Menlo Park.

“Atherton is drawing a lot of young executives: CIOs, CFOs, and CEOs,” Silicon Valley broker Ken DeLeon said to Forbes. “And the international buyers really draw on the prestige.”

Several noted tech billionaires, including Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen, Google chairman Eric Schmidt, and HP CEO Meg Whitman, currently own homes here. Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg also lived in Atherton before she moved into her new waterfall-equipped home in nearby Menlo Park last year.

Here are the top 10 zip codes on Forbes’ list:

1. Atherton, California (94027) — $9.03 million

2. Sagaponack, New York (11962) — $6.43 million

3. New York, New York (10013) — $6.05 million

4. New York, New York (10065) — $5.93 million

5. New York, New York (10075) — $5.37 million

6. Alpine, New Jersey (07620) — $5.03 million

7. Woody Creek, Colorado (81656) — $4.95 million

8. New York, New York (10011) — $4.9 million

9. New York, New York (10014) — $4.86 million

10. New York, New York (10012) — $4.78 million

