This small town has the most ultra-luxury homes in all of Silicon Valley

Atherton, California, is a small town filled with big price tags.

Bordered by Palo Alto and Menlo Park in the heart of Silicon Valley, Atherton is home to several noted tech billionaires, including Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen, Google chairman Eric Schmidt, and HP CEO Meg Whitman. Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg also lived in Atherton before she moved into her new waterfall-equipped home in nearby Menlo Park in 2013.

In November, Forbes named Atherton the most expensive zip code in America for the third year in a row. Mountain View-based firm Altos Research found that Atherton’s median listing price was $10.66 million, the highest of any zip code in the country.

A recent survey by RENTcafe confirmed Atherton’s spot at the top of Silicon Valley’s hot real estate market. The firm found that the town was home to a total of 26 ultra-luxury listings: 10 homes renting for more than $10,000 a month, plus 16 homes listed for at least $10 million.

It beat out the second hottest luxury real estate market in Silicon Valley — Los Altos Hills — by 11 listings.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.