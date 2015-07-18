Wildfires are raging in Athens

Greece now has a fire problem.
The last month has been stressful in Greece amid a new round of bailout negotiations, a referendum vote, and the imposition on capital controls.
But on Friday, wildfires were raging in Athens, compounding the issues already facing a stressed Greek population.
According toGreek newspaper Kathimerini, woodlands around the Greek capital were being engulfed by wildfires that more than 80 firefighters and 3 aircraft were working to keep under control.
Kathimerini added that the fires could delay a reshuffle of Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras’ cabinet, and the paper added that Tsipras told reporters, “We all need to stay calm.” No injuries have been reported.
The images out of Athens are stunning, and this fire is just about the last thing that Greece wants to be dealing with right now.
