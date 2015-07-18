Wildfires are raging in Athens

Myles Udland
Greece wildfire, July 17REUTERS/Alkis KonstantinidisA Greek national flag flutters atop the parliament building as smoke from a raging wildfire rises in Athens, Greece July 17, 2015.

Greece now has a fire problem.

The last month has been stressful in Greece amid a new round of bailout negotiations, a referendum vote, and the imposition on capital controls.

But on Friday, wildfires were raging in Athens, compounding the issues already facing a stressed Greek population.

Athens wildfire, July 17REUTERS/Alkis KonstantinidisA firefighting helicopter drops water on a raging wildfire at the Kareas suburb, east of Athens, Greece July 17, 2015. Dozens of Athens residents fled their homes on Friday as wildfires fanned by strong winds and high temperatures burned through woodland around the Greek capital, sending clouds of smoke billowing over the city.

According toGreek newspaper Kathimerini, woodlands around the Greek capital were being engulfed by wildfires that more than 80 firefighters and 3 aircraft were working to keep under control.

Kathimerini added that the fires could delay a reshuffle of Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras’ cabinet, and the paper added that Tsipras told reporters, “We all need to stay calm.” No injuries have been reported.

The images out of Athens are stunning, and this fire is just about the last thing that Greece wants to be dealing with right now.

Athens wildfire, July 17REUTERS/Yannis BehrakisAn elderly woman covers her nose and mouth as she walks away from a forest fire close to Saint George church in an Athens neighbourhood, July 17, 2015.
Athens wildfire, July 17REUTERS/Alkis KonstantinidisTourists visit the ancient Acropolis hill as smoke from a raging wildfire rises in Athens, Greece July 17, 2015. Dozens of Athens residents fled their homes on Friday as wildfires fanned by strong winds and high temperatures burned through woodland around the Greek capital, sending clouds of smoke billowing over the city.
Athens Wildfire, July 17REUTERS/Yannis BehrakisDozens of Athens residents fled their homes on Friday as wildfires fanned by strong winds and high temperatures burned through woodland around the Greek capital, sending clouds of smoke billowing over the city.

