Athens stocks are getting crushed after Greece's bailout talks fell apart

Greece’s talks with its creditor institutions collapsed last night after less than 45 minutes, with time running out to avoid a messy default, and no signs of progress on the major disagreements between Athens and its bailout providers.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said Monday morning that his government “will wait patiently until the institutions become more realistic.” Investors seem to be less patient.

The Athens Stock Exchange opened down 6.29% Monday. Take a look:

Thursday saw a relief rally when it seemed like progress was being made on an agreement — but most of that surge was wiped away on Friday, and Athens stocks are now at lows last seen in April.

It’s been an incredibly volatile few months since Syriza won power in a spectacular January election, but there’s been no particular trend other than extreme volatility.

Here’s how it looks since the beginning of 2015:

