Photo: PIAZZA del POPOLO

New photos from Greece show that today’s demonstration is not a protest, it’s a riot.Over 100,000 Greeks are on the street. Three employees at Marfin Bank are dead from an arson attack on their building. Of course now the bank workers union is going on strike tomorrow, according to the WSJ.



