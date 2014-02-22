Photos Of The Abandoned Venues From The 2004 Athens Olympics

What has happened to the Olympic venues from the 2004 Athens Olympics is the nightmare scenario for Sochi.

Unlike the 1984 Sarajevo Olympic venues, which were destroyed during the Bosnian War, there was no catastrophic event that led to the abandonment of the Athens arenas.

Greece simply has no use for world-class, expensive-to-maintain venues for niche sports like softball, beach volleyball, or even swimming.

They became useless immediately after the Olympics left town.

As a result, a decade after Greece spent ~$15 billion to stage the games, some of these once-gleaming venues are crumbling.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.