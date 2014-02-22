Photos Of The Abandoned Venues From The 2004 Athens Olympics

Tony Manfred
Athens olympics venues 24AP

What has happened to the Olympic venues from the 2004 Athens Olympics is the nightmare scenario for Sochi.

Unlike the 1984 Sarajevo Olympic venues, which were destroyed during the Bosnian War, there was no catastrophic event that led to the abandonment of the Athens arenas.

Greece simply has no use for world-class, expensive-to-maintain venues for niche sports like softball, beach volleyball, or even swimming.

They became useless immediately after the Olympics left town.

As a result, a decade after Greece spent ~$15 billion to stage the games, some of these once-gleaming venues are crumbling.

The softball stadium.

A ruined fountain in the Olympic Village.

The Olympic beach volleyball arena.

Weeds where the world's best volleyball players once competed.

Frogs live in the training pool at the Olympic Village.

A training pool is left murky at the Olympic Village.

A health hazard.

The field hockey venue.

An archery target in a pile of crowd control barriers.

Unused flagpoles above a dirty reflecting cool in the complex.

A rust-covered stairway at the Olympic Games Complex.

The diving pool at the Olympic Aquatic Center.

Broken concrete outside the Olympic taekwondo stadium.

The volleyball stadium has been fenced off.

Some of the abandoned venues are padlocked, or surrounded by barbed wire.

The rusty seats at the Olympic baseball stadium.

A statue outside OAKA Sports Hall.

The VIP walkway above the indoor pool.

Graffiti on the OAKA sports hall.

Fencing outside the OAKA sports hall.

Weeds grow around payphones.

The empty promenade at the Olympic Games Complex.

A swastika on the side of the bathrooms in the Olympic Games Complex.

Graffiti on the front of the velodrome.

Another example

Sad Photos Of The Abandoned Venues From The 1984 Winter Olympics >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.